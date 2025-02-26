Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your super fund is invested in private markets. What are they and why has ASIC raised concerns?

By Mark Melatos, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Sydney
If you are a member of a super fund, some of your long-term savings are probably invested in private markets.

Public markets are familiar to most of us – the stock market and government and corporate bond markets. Private markets include unlisted assets such as companies owned by private equity firms, infrastructure investments and private credit markets.

Corporate watchdog the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), has today released…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tom Rogers calls for national digital literacy campaign and more civics teaching
~ Church hymns and social beers: how Australia is reviving the magic of singing together
~ Victory for Kenyans Denied Citizenship
~ EU Should Address Modi’s Rights Crackdown During India Visit
~ Tibet is one of the most linguistically diverse places in the world. This is in danger of extinction
~ The UK must make big changes to its diets, farming and land use to hit net zero – official climate advisers
~ Nose-to-tail mining: how making sand from ore could solve a looming crisis
~ Chinese dating simulator Love and Deepspace now has a period tracker – it signals a shift in mobile gaming
~ Why do we fall for wellness scams? Our cultural biases and myths are often to blame
~ Ignore the ‘ivory tower’ clichés – universities are the innovation partners more Kiwi businesses need
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter