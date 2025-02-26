Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam Targets Independent Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
On February 27, the People’s Court of Hanoi will hear the case of prominent independent journalist Truong Huy San (known by his pen name Huy Duc). The authorities arrested Truong in June and charged him with “infringing upon the interests of the state” under article 331 of the penal code. This provision has increasingly been used to silence critics of the government. If convicted, Truong faces up to seven years in prison. Click to expand Image Huy Duc in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, May 27, 2012. © 2012 Eastgarden/Wikimedia Commons State media reported that between…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
