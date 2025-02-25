Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

England subsidises drugs like Ozempic for weight loss. Could Australia follow?

By Jonathan Karnon, Professor of Health Economics, Flinders University
If Australia followed England’s lead and listed drugs such as Wegovy on the PBS for weight loss, this could bring the cost down from around $500 a month to $31.60.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
