5 years on, COVID remains NZ’s most important infectious disease – it still demands a strong response
By Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Amanda Kvalsvig, Research Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
John Donne Potter, Professor of Public Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Matire Harwood, Associate Professor of Health Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Hospitalisations and deaths attributed to COVID have dropped significantly since a peak in 2022. But a new variant could still reverse the trend quickly.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 25, 2025