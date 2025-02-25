Tolerance.ca
Child given detention for getting less than 90% on a test – psychology shows there are far better ways to motivate students

By Hannah Wilkinson, Lecturer in Educational Psychology, University of Manchester
An 11-year-old at a school in Essex was recently reported to have been given a detention for not achieving 90% on his maths homework (he got 81%). This measure by his school comes in an environment when schools in England seem to be increasingly reaching for severe methods of punishment: more and more children are being suspended or excluded. But the 11-year-old’s detention…The Conversation


