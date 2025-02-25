Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A hazy legal landscape means people can get high on hemp products, even where pot is prohibited

By Katharine Neill Harris, Fellow in Drug Policy, Rice University
The 2018 farm bill legalized hemp products that offer a high similar to marijuana nationwide. Experts worry that lax regulations present a public health risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ‘lab-leak origin’ of Covid-19. Fact or fiction?
~ Carbon capture and storage: how to remove all CO₂ emissions everywhere all at once
~ If US attempts World Bank retreat, the China-led AIIB could be poised to step in – and provide a model of global cooperation
~ Selenium is an essential nutrient named after the Greek goddess of the Moon − crucial to health, it may help prevent and treat cancer
~ Colorado is tackling air pollution in vulnerable neighborhoods by regulating 5 air toxics
~ Generative AI is most useful for the things we care about the least
~ How early voting on campuses can boost election turnout – not only for students but for residents, too
~ Trump’s claims of vast presidential powers run up against Article 2 of the Constitution and exceed previous presidents’ power grabs
~ 500 years ago, German peasants revolted – but their faith that the Protestant Reformation stood for freedom was dashed by Martin Luther and the nobility
~ Butchers, bakers, candlestick-makers − and prostitutes: The women working behind the scenes in papal Avignon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter