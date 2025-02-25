Tolerance.ca
Remembering Roberta Flack, a spellbinding virtuoso of musical interpretation

By Leigh Carriage, Senior Lecturer in Music, Southern Cross University
Roberta Flack has passed away at 88. In her performances she reached a deep soulful place, both classically and contemporarily informed.The Conversation


