Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between medical abortion and surgical abortion?

By Lydia Mainey, Senior Nursing Lecturer, CQUniversity Australia
In Australia, around one in four people who are able to get pregnant will have a medical or surgical abortion in their lifetime.

Both options are safe, legal and effective. The choice between them usually comes down to personal preference and availability.

So, what’s the difference?

What is a medical abortion?


A medical abortion involves taking two types of tablets, sold together in Australia as MS2Step.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
