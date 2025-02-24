Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mass Protests in Greece Over State Response to Fatal Train Crash

By Human Rights Watch
It has been nearly two years since a deadly train crash in Tempi, Greece on February 28, 2023, killed 57 people, most of them young, and injured dozens more. Recent mass protests across the country, with tens of thousands demanding justice and accountability, highlight the public’s outrage over the authorities’ failure to respond adequately to the devastating crash.Since the tragedy, grief has turned into a demand for answers: What caused the crash? Why did safety systems fail? What sparked the explosion? Who is responsible, and why, nearly two years later, has there been no trial? The…


© Human Rights Watch -
