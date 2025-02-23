Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Erotica, gore and racism: how America’s war on ‘ideological bias’ is letting AI off the leash

By Judith Bishop, Tracey Banivanua Mar Fellow, La Trobe University
Badly behaved artificial intelligence (AI) systems have a long history in science fiction. Way back in 1961, in the famous Astro Boy comics by Osamu Tezuka, a clone of a popular robot magician was reprogrammed into a super-powered thief. In the 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey, the shipboard computer HAL 9000 turns out to be more sinister than the astronauts on board think.

More recently, real-world chatbots such as Microsoft’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A 380-million-year-old fossil ‘fish’ from Scotland has been discovered in Australia
~ In A Nighttime Travesty, First Nations women embrace Indigenous futurism – and push the boundaries of theatre
~ A Chinese own goal? How war games in the Tasman Sea could push NZ closer to AUKUS
~ China didn’t violate any rules with its live-fire naval exercises. So, why are Australia and NZ so worried?
~ How Whyalla can be upgraded to green steel and why we need to keep steel production in Australia
~ Friedrich Merz has won Germany’s election. But as the far right soars, forming a government may be difficult
~ Labor crashes to a 55–45 deficit in Resolve despite interest rate cut
~ Trump is reviving a tariff strategy from America’s ‘Gilded Age’. It didn’t end well last time
~ A publishing insider’s debut novel includes a fiery author affair and a mystery manuscript. Is any of it real?
~ Tiger Woods and Serena Williams were sporting prodigies but children shouldn’t train like them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter