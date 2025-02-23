Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sea-level rise: a new method to estimate the probability of different outcomes – including a worst case

By Benjamin P. Horton, Director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University
Benjamin S. Grandey, Senior Research Fellow, School of Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Nanyang Technological University
Planners need more reliable projections of future sea-level rise to protect communities and ecosystems. A new method helps produce them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
