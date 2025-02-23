Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Dutton tries to naturalise health issue by saying, ‘we’ll do just what Labor does’

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Peter Dutton has launched a game of one-upmanship after Albanese at the weekend unveiled Labor’s $8.5 billion health policy that promises near universal bulk billingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor and the Coalition have pledged to raise GP bulk billing. Here’s what the Medicare boost means for patients
~ Development and its impact on shorebirds in Anguilla
~ ‘I dream of seeing children no longer afraid to speak their own language,’ says Mayan language activist Nehemias Chablé
~ Eastern DRC: Civilian victims of renewed tensions between government and rebels
~ Albanese pledge: nine in ten GP visits bulk billed by 2030, in $8.5 billion Medicare injection
~ ‘I dream of seeing children no longer afraid to speak their own language’: Mayan language activist Nehemias Chablé
~ I went to CPAC as an anthropologist to see how Trump supporters are feeling − for them, a ‘golden age’ has begun
~ Kyrgyzstan: Address Death Threats Against Imprisoned Journalist
~ A Bleak Future for Democracy in Niger
~ South Africa’s fight over VAT raises a key question: who should bear the burden of taxes?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter