Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Bleak Future for Democracy in Niger

By Human Rights Watch
Power has its perks in Niger and the rules are being rewritten by those in charge.On Thursday, a national commission, representing participants to talks on the country’s transition to democratic rule, recommended a minimum five-year transition period that can be extended if needed. The presidential guard ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, in July 2023, putting the country under the control of a military junta that originally proposed a three-year limit to transition to civilian rule. The country’s political opposition and civil society groups have largely boycotted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I went to CPAC as an anthropologist to see how Trump supporters are feeling − for them, a ‘golden age’ has begun
~ Kyrgyzstan: Address Death Threats Against Imprisoned Journalist
~ South Africa’s fight over VAT raises a key question: who should bear the burden of taxes?
~ James Bond is now controlled by Amazon – the franchise’s history holds clues to the future of 007
~ Gout used to be an affliction of royalty but is now a disease of the masses
~ Ukraine war three years on: the bloodiest battles may be still to come
~ Fast furniture is terrible for the environment – here are five ways to spot it
~ Nepali student's death in an Indian University raises questions about harassment and accountability
~ Crystals can’t bend – or can they? New research sheds light on elusive ‘flexible crystals’
~ I’m Still Here: a vibrant testament to female resilience that mourns Brazil’s dark past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter