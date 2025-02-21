Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From ancient emperors to modern presidents, leaders have used libraries to cement their legacies

By Myrsini Mamoli, Lecturer of Architecture, Georgia Institute of Technology
Here in Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum has been part of my daily life for years. Parks and trails surrounding the center connect my neighborhood to the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park downtown and everything in between.

At the end of December 2024, thousands of people walked to the library to pay their respects to the former president as he lay in repose. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
