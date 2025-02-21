Survey shows immigrants in Florida – even US citizens – are less likely to seek health care after passage of anti-immigrant laws
By Elizabeth Aranda, Professor of Sociology, University of South Florida
Deborah Omontese, Ph.D. Student, Department of Sociology, University of South Florida
Elizabeth Vaquera, Associate Professor of Sociology and Public Policy & Public Administration, George Washington University
Emely Matos Pichardo, Ph.D. Student, Department of Sociology, University of South Florida
Liz Ventura, Research Associate, Department of Sociology, University of South Florida
A survey of hundreds of Floridians found that nearly two-thirds of non-US citizens and one-third of US citizens hesitated to seek medical care.
- Friday, February 21, 2025