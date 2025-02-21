Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Côte d’Ivoire: One year on: Evicted Gesco Rivière farmers must be compensated for devastating loss of livelihoods

By Amnesty International
The Ivorian authorities must urgently compensate the 133 farmers, their employees and families whose livelihoods were destroyed following the forced evictions on the Gesco Rivière site in Abidjan, Amnesty International said on the first anniversary of the demolitions. On 21 February 2024, as part of a series of forced evictions in Abidjan neighbourhoods, farms and […] The post Côte d’Ivoire: One year on: Evicted Gesco Rivière farmers must be compensated for devastating loss of livelihoods appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
