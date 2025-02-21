Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thai Opposition Members Face Possible Lifetime Ban from Politics

By Human Rights Watch
Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission summoned 44 politicians from the former Move Forward Party who were criminally indicted for sponsoring a bill in parliament to reform the abusive lèse-majesté (insulting the monarchy) law.If found guilty of “breaching ethical standards,” the opposition politicians could be banned from politics for life.The indictment follows Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruling in January 2024 that the Move Forward Party’s campaign to amend the lèse-majesté law, section 112 of the Criminal Code, amounted to high treason by attempting to abolish Thailand’s constitutional…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
