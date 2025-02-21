It’s the biggest Egyptian tomb discovery in a century. Who was Thutmose II?
By Anna M. Kotarba-Morley, Senior Lecturer in Museum and Curatorial Studies / Research Fellow, University of Adelaide
Katarzyna Kapiec, Institute of Mediterranean and Oriental Cultures, Assistant Professor, Polish Academy of Sciences
An empty tomb, yet a groundbreaking find – archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered the tomb of Thutmose II, a ruler overshadowed by his powerful wife, Hatshepsut.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 20, 2025