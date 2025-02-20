Tolerance.ca
Openly Gay Imam Gunned Down in South Africa

By Human Rights Watch
On February 15, Muhsin Hendricks, an openly gay imam, Islamic scholar and LGBT rights activist was shot and killed in Gqeberha, South Africa as he was leaving to officiate an interfaith marriage.Hendricks came out publicly as a gay imam in 1996 and went on to establish a support network and later a mosque for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) and other marginalized Muslims. He dedicated his life to helping LGBT Muslims reconcile their sexual orientation and gender identity with their faith, amid backlash from other members of the Islamic faith.Police said two…


© Human Rights Watch -
