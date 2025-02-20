Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s threats on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine and Panama revive old-school US imperialism of dominating other nations by force, after decades of nuclear deterrence

By Monica Duffy Toft, Professor of International Politics and Director of the Center for Strategic Studies, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
The US has largely managed its empire in a more ‘gentlemanly manner’ than many historical empires, says a US foreign policy expert. Trump is turning back the clock.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tomb of Egyptian pharaoh is first found in Luxor since Tutankhamun – here’s how we know who lay inside
~ Our research on dark web forums reveals the growing threat of AI-generated child abuse images
~ Your dog may be wilder than you think, according to canine sleep research
~ Switching to electric vehicles will push the power grid to the brink
~ More people are playing roller derby – here’s what that might mean for foot health
~ The leadership hack that drives success: Being trustworthy
~ p53 is both your genome’s guardian and weakness against cancer – scientists are trying to repair or replace it when it goes awry
~ Trump order boosts school choice, but there’s little evidence vouchers lead to smarter students or better educational outcomes
~ A fiscal crisis is looming for many US cities
~ Trump’s move to closer ties with Russia does not mean betrayal of Ukraine, yet – in his first term, Trump was pretty tough on Putin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter