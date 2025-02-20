Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Playing favourites, inconsistency or a fair decision? Unpacking Jannik Sinner’s doping case

By Matt Nichol, Lecturer in Law, CQUniversity Australia
The tennis world is still reeling after news the number one ranked men’s player, Jannik Sinner, agreed to a three-month suspension issued by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to be served between the Australian and French Opens.

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam winner, received the ban after twice testing positive for clostebol, a steroid banned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Right To Seek Asylum Does Not Exist at U.S.-Mexico Border
~ Two in five scientists in our survey reported harassment and intimidation. Often, the perpetrators are inside the institution
~ NZ has long suffered from low productivity. A simple fix is keeping workers happy
~ With Whyalla steelworks forced into administration, Australia has crucial decisions to make on the future of its steel industry
~ The ASIO threat assessment is a dark outlook for Australia’s security. Are our laws up to the task?
~ Having an x-ray to diagnose knee arthritis might make you more likely to consider potentially unnecessary surgery
~ Households are burning plastic waste as fuel for cooking and heating in slums the world over
~ CDC layoffs strike deeply at its ability to respond to the current flu, norovirus and measles outbreaks and other public health emergencies
~ What if a sitting president became dangerously unstable? The 1965 novel Night of Camp David makes for uncanny reading today
~ What is social justice and how is the UN helping make it a reality?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter