The success of the Delta Flight 4819 rescue effort highlights the need for co-ordinated responses
By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Eric B. Kennedy, Assistant Professor, Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
No one died in the Delta Air Lines crash at Toronto’s Pearson airport even though the plane flipped upside down while landing. Collaboration between different rescue agencies was crucial to this success.
- Wednesday, February 19, 2025