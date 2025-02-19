Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ne Zha 2: the record-breaking Chinese animated film showcases China’s ambition on the global stage

By Ming Gao, Research Scholar of East Asia Studies in History Division, Lund University
Ne Zha is a legendary child warrior from Chinese mythology, often depicted as a rebellious deity who defies fate to carve out his own destiny. Born as a demon, feared for his supernatural powers and doomed to live only three years, he struggles to overcome his destiny and forge his own path.

A new Chinese film about the warrior has broken several box…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
