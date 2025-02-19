Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More people are asking generative AI questions about their health. But the wrong answer can be risky

By Julie Ayre, Post Doctoral Research Fellow, Sydney Health Literacy Lab, University of Sydney
Erin Cvejic, Associate Professor of Biostatistics, University of Sydney
Kirsten McCaffery, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Some people ask generative AI health questions that would usually require clinical advice, such as whether to go to hospital for certain symptoms.The Conversation


