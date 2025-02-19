Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Baboons and human fear: a deep history behind the cruel attacks in South Africa

By Sandra Swart, Professor of History, Stellenbosch University
Encounters between baboons and people are common in parts of South Africa. WhatsApp groups often share stories of baboons raiding a kitchen and stealing all the food. And stories appear in the media about the torture and killing of baboons.

Recently the hashtag #JusticeForRaygun has been widely shared on social media. A young male baboonThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
