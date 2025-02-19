Feeding your baby butter won’t help them sleep through the night, whatever TikTok says
By Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Naomi Hull, PhD candidate, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Nina Jane Chad, Research Fellow, University of Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Sleep is the holy grail for new parents. So no wonder many tired parents are looking for something to help their babies sleep.
A TikTok trend claims giving your baby a tablespoon or two of butter in the evening will help them sleep more at night.
As we’ll see, butter is just the latest food that promises to help babies sleep at night. But no single food can do this.
So if you’re a new parent and desperate for a good night’s sleep, here’s what to try instead.
Is my baby’s sleep normal?
Babies need…
