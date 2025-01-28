Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to get control of your time

By Boróka Bó, Assistant Professor in Sociology, University College Dublin
Kamila Kolpashnikova, Assistant Professor, Western University
You wake up at 7:00 and reflexively reach for your phone. Between the stream of emails, WhatsApps and breaking news alerts, you see a worrying reminder: you averaged 11 hours of daily screen time last week. You swipe the notification away and open TikTok, where a woman in a matching athleisure set and glossy, slicked-back ponytail urges you to “get ready with me for my 5-9 before my 9-5”.

You think about getting out of bed for a workout or meditation before you start answering those emails. But before you know it, it’s 8:57 – and if you don’t get off the apps and onto your computer,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
