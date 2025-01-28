Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art is now charging for entry. It’s a sign our cultural sector needs help

By Chiara O'Reilly, Senior Lecturer in Museum Studies, University of Sydney
Anna Lawrenson, Lecturer Museum and Heritage Studies, University of Sydney
It’s the first time the MCA will be charging a general entry fee since 2000. The move reflects a global trend of museums facing financial pressure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
