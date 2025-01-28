Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Campaign Focuses on Russia-Ukraine Detainees

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin, January 28, 2025) – Ensuring the safety and rights of civilian detainees and prisoners of war (POWs) should be a priority in any future negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, 31 human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said today. Ukrainian, Russian, and international human rights organizations launched the campaign, called People First.“If and when negotiations take place, there will be extremely complicated issues that may take years to resolve, and meanwhile thousands of Ukrainians are held by Russia in horrific conditions.” said Hugh Williamson,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
