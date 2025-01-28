Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A hot and troubled world of work: how South Africa’s bold new climate act and labour law can align to drive a just transition

By Debbie Collier, Professor of Law and Director of the Centre for Transformative Regulation of Work, University of the Western Cape
South Africa is working on how best to integrate labour and environmental justice and how its labour laws can be used to enable a just energy transition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Flu vaccines have prevented millions of deaths – our research proves it
~ Deepseek: China’s gamechanging AI system has big implications for UK tech development
~ DeepSeek: how a small Chinese AI company is shaking up US tech heavyweights
~ DeepSeek shatters beliefs about the cost of AI, leaving US tech giants reeling
~ Gaza: No Safe Pregnancies During Israeli Assault
~ How the Dominican Republic is charting its path towards renewable energy independence
~ Indonesian court acquits worker over defamation charges filed by prominent entrepreneur
~ Carrying the spirit and intent of Murray Sinclair’s vision forward in Treaty 7 territory
~ How the AFL and NRL have crept into cricket’s traditional summer timeslot
~ What’s the difference between a food allergy and an intolerance?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter