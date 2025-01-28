Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DeepSeek: how a small Chinese AI company is shaking up US tech heavyweights

By Tongliang Liu, Associate Professor of Machine Learning and Director of the Sydney AI Centre, University of Sydney
More efficient AI models may make research easier – and raise questions about the value of investments in huge datacentres.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
