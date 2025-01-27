Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

David Seymour says Kiwis are too squeamish about privatisation – history shows why they lost the appetite

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
The ACT Party leader believes government assets should provide a return or be sold. But a majority of New Zealanders are consistently opposed to more privatisation.The Conversation


