Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Reforms Needed to Restore Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
(Dhaka) – An interim government has embarked upon much-needed institutional change and accountability in Bangladesh, but recent cases of arbitrary arrests and reprisal violence underscore the need for long-term systemic reforms, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.The 50-page report, “After the Monsoon Revolution: A Roadmap to Lasting Security Sector Reform in Bangladesh,” offers recommendations for systemic reform after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic administration was ousted in August 2024. The report urges the interim government to establish legal detention practices…


© Human Rights Watch -
