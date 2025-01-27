Tolerance.ca
US: Order Halting Foreign Aid Work Puts Lives at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – The US government’s suspension of most foreign aid is putting lives around the world at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. On his first day in office, President Donald Trump issued an executive order pausing “foreign development assistance” for the duration of a budget review. On January 24, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a stop-work and stop-spending directive on foreign assistance by all US government departments and agencies for an 85-day review period. The State Department cable included a list of waivers that included “emergency food assistance”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
