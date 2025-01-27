Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Hold fast to our common humanity’: UN marks 80 years since death camps were liberated

Hate continues to grow at an alarming speed, and the world must do more to fight growing antisemitism the UN Secretary-General said on Monday, honouring the victims of the Holocaust and those who survived the Nazi death camps.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US: Order Halting Foreign Aid Work Puts Lives at Risk
~ Cameroon: Cries of Torture Precede Death in Custody
~ 600 million Africans don’t have electricity – the green energy transition must start with them
~ Rural communities in Québec are embracing ‘mushroom tourism’ to boost local economies
~ Might Xenon gas be useful for treating Alzheimer’s, as a new study suggests?
~ Atonement by Ian McEwan is a meditation on creativity in later life
~ Donald Trump’s suggestion of ‘clearing out’ Gaza adds another risk to an already fragile ceasefire
~ What Davos delegates missed when they discussed green finance for business
~ From methylene blue to vitamin E, here’s why health and wellness supplements are no silver bullet for cancer
~ Trump voters are not the obstacle to climate action many think they are
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter