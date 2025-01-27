Tolerance.ca
Might Xenon gas be useful for treating Alzheimer’s, as a new study suggests?

By Ritchie Williamson, Director of Research, Associate Professor in Therapeutics, University of Bradford
An inert and unreactive gas may not seem like an obvious candidate for treating Alzheimer’s disease, yet a new study in mice suggests that xenon might just be the breakthrough we need.

Xenon is one of the six noble gases. Its name derives from the Greek word for “strange”. In medicine, it has been used as an anaesthetic since the early 1950s and, more recently, to treat brain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
