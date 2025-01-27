Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New York to Paris in 30 mins? How to achieve Elon Musk’s vision of rockets replacing long haul

By Angadh Nanjangud, Lecturer in Aerospace/Spacecraft Engineering, Queen Mary University of London
Of all the things that Donald Trump’s return as US president could mean, one is that Elon Musk’s plan to use Starship rockets for long-distance flights on Earth could move forward. Dubbed Starship Earth to Earth, this would see passengers transported by rocket between cities. They would briefly leave the planet’s atmosphere during the journey before flying back down to reach their destination.

Musk claims it will be possible to travel to anywhere on Earth within an hour. His rocket company, SpaceX, has given…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 600 million Africans don’t have electricity – the green energy transition must start with them
~ Rural communities in Québec are embracing ‘mushroom tourism’ to boost local economies
~ Might Xenon gas be useful for treating Alzheimer’s, as a new study suggests?
~ Atonement by Ian McEwan is a meditation on creativity in later life
~ Donald Trump’s suggestion of ‘clearing out’ Gaza adds another risk to an already fragile ceasefire
~ What Davos delegates missed when they discussed green finance for business
~ From methylene blue to vitamin E, here’s why health and wellness supplements are no silver bullet for cancer
~ Trump voters are not the obstacle to climate action many think they are
~ Trump’s vision of a peace deal for Ukraine is limited to a ceasefire – and it’s not even clear if Kyiv or Moscow are going to play ball
~ Suspected Baltic Sea cable sabotage by Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ is ramping up regional defence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter