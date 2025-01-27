Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Staffing shortages risk Ontario’s $10-a-day child care

By Emis Akbari, Adjunct Professor, Department of Applied Psychology and Human Development at Ontario Institute for the Study of Education (OISE) and Senior Policy Fellow at the Atkinson Centre, University of Toronto
Kerry McCuaig, Fellow in Early Childhood Policy, Atkinson Centre, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Ontario’s agreement under the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) program is set to expire in March 2026, and troubling signs suggest the province is far from meeting its commitments.

Despite receiving $13.2 billion — almost half of the total $27.2 billion federal investment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 600 million Africans don’t have electricity – the green energy transition must start with them
~ Rural communities in Québec are embracing ‘mushroom tourism’ to boost local economies
~ Might Xenon gas be useful for treating Alzheimer’s, as a new study suggests?
~ Atonement by Ian McEwan is a meditation on creativity in later life
~ Donald Trump’s suggestion of ‘clearing out’ Gaza adds another risk to an already fragile ceasefire
~ What Davos delegates missed when they discussed green finance for business
~ From methylene blue to vitamin E, here’s why health and wellness supplements are no silver bullet for cancer
~ Trump voters are not the obstacle to climate action many think they are
~ New York to Paris in 30 mins? How to achieve Elon Musk’s vision of rockets replacing long haul
~ Trump’s vision of a peace deal for Ukraine is limited to a ceasefire – and it’s not even clear if Kyiv or Moscow are going to play ball
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter