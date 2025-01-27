Is it school reluctance or refusal? How to tell the difference and help your child
By Rachel Leslie, Lecturer in Curriculum and Pedagogy with a focus on Educational Psychology, University of Southern Queensland
Annette Brömdal, Associate Professor, Sport, Health and Physical Education, University of Southern Queensland
Cris Townley, Research fellow, Transforming Early Education and Child Health Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Glenys Oberg, PhD candidate in education and trauma, The University of Queensland
If your child is spending lots of time in sick bay or has extreme difficulty getting ready for school, they could be signs of school refusal.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 27, 2025