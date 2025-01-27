Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s Dangerous Retreat on Migrant Rights

By Human Rights Watch
United States President Donald J. Trump’s barrage of anti-immigrant policies has garnered worldwide attention, but Canada is taking a dark turn of its own. A January 25 headline in Canada’s Globe and Mail proclaimed: “Ottawa asks to use provincial jails to house criminal asylum seekers fleeing United States.” The article states that, “Of particular concern to the government and Canada Border Service Agency officers is what to do with violent criminals who are apprehended after they slip into Canada.”This proposal to use provincial jails to detain asylum seekers is deeply troubling. It undermines…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
