Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why government can’t make America ‘healthier’ by micromanaging groceries purchased with SNAP benefits

By Benjamin Chrisinger, Assistant Professor of Community Health, Tufts University
Danielle Krobath, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, University of South Carolina
President Donald Trump’s pick for director of the Health and Human Services Department, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has announced a bold plan. He wants to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Kennedy’s strategy has gotten a lot of attention for its oddities, such as his opposition to vaccine…The Conversation


