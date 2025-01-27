Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I study democracy worldwide − here’s how Texas is eroding human rights, free expression and civil liberties

By Katie Scofield, Assistant Instructional Professor in Political Science, Texas A&M University-San Antonio
While concerns about the future of American democracy dominate headlines worldwide, millions of Texans are already seeing a rapid decline in democratic standards.

In December 2024, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued a New York doctor for prescribing…The Conversation


