Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Repression intensifies ahead of human rights record review

By Amnesty International
Egyptian authorities have embarked on a renewed crackdown on peaceful dissent, through arbitrary detentions and politically-motivated criminal investigations, while preparing to defend the country's human rights record during the Universal Period Review by the UN on 28 January, Amnesty International said today. In January alone, authorities ramped up their targeting of several critics.


© Amnesty International -
