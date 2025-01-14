Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rescue of hiker missing for a fortnight welcome news down under

By Kevin Rennie
Australian Broadcasting Commission’s TV presenter Joe O’Brien couldn't keep the smile off his face. He went off-script several times: “Wow!” “So cool to bring you this news” “I’ve got goosebumps.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How we diagnose and define obesity is set to change – here’s why, and what it means for treatment
~ Protecting children, helping parents: NZ social workers speak about the challenges of their jobs
~ Why bad posh English accents still rule Hollywood, from Nosferatu to Gladiator II
~ Albanese says our laws would stop Elon Musk interfering in the Australian election. In truth, there’s little to stop him
~ Imposter participants challenge research integrity in the digital age
~ Can Trump deliver on his promise to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
~ Trump’s plan for a strategic bitcoin reserve could trigger a crypto ‘arms race’ and reshape the global economic order
~ Staring blankly at your screen? You probably have post holiday blues. The good news is you can get through it
~ Study shows hot leaves can’t catch carbon from the air. It’s bad news for rainforests – and Earth
~ North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine Spotlight Rights Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter