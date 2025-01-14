Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Study shows hot leaves can’t catch carbon from the air. It’s bad news for rainforests – and Earth

By Kristine Crous, Senior Lecturer, School of Science and Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Kali Middleby, Plant Ecophysiologist, James Cook University
An experiment in the Daintree rainforest found the rate of photosynthesis in leaves warmed by 4°C dropped by an average of 35% compared to non-warmed controls.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
