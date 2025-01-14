Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s an H-1B visa? A brief history of the controversial program for skilled foreign workers

By Gabrielle Clark, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Public Law, California State University, Los Angeles
Republicans are feuding over how many people can obtain H-1B visas, permits that allow foreign professionals to legally work in the United States. Today an estimated 600,000 foreigners with H-1B visas have tech, academic,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The gym can be full of germs – here’s how to protect yourself
~ Moscow-Washington nuclear hotline has averted war in the past – but cool heads will be needed in Trump’s White House and Putin’s Kremlin
~ Academies haven’t raised pupil achievement – there’s no need for them to have privileges that other schools do not
~ Do aliens exist? We studied what scientists really think
~ Lightning strikes make collecting a parasitic fungus prized in traditional Chinese medicine a deadly pursuit
~ A brief history of presidential inaugural speeches, from George Washington to today
~ Larry Krasner, Kensington, the scrapped Sixers arena − and other key concerns that will shape Philly politics in 2025
~ Job of homeland security secretary is to adapt almost continuously to pressures from the department, the public and the world at large
~ The power of friendship: How a letter helped create an American bestseller about antisemitism
~ Vaccine hesitancy among pet owners is growing – a public health expert explains why that matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter