Terrorist groups respond to verbal attacks and slights by governments with more violence against civilians
By Brandon J. Kinne, Professor of Political Science, University of California, Davis
Iliyan Iliev, Associate Professor of Political Science, The University of Southern Mississippi
Nahrain Bet Younadam, Postdoctoral Research Associate in the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Arizona
After an Islamic State group-inspired attack in New Orleans killed 14 people on New Year’s Day 2025, President Joe Biden warned that terrorists would find “no safe harbor” in the U.S.
Governments often condemn terrorist groups in this way, as well as making threats and engaging in what we call “verbal attacks.”
- Tuesday, January 14, 2025