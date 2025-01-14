Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Terrorist groups respond to verbal attacks and slights by governments with more violence against civilians

By Brandon J. Kinne, Professor of Political Science, University of California, Davis
Iliyan Iliev, Associate Professor of Political Science, The University of Southern Mississippi
Nahrain Bet Younadam, Postdoctoral Research Associate in the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Arizona
After an Islamic State group-inspired attack in New Orleans killed 14 people on New Year’s Day 2025, President Joe Biden warned that terrorists would find “no safe harbor” in the U.S.

Governments often condemn terrorist groups in this way, as well as making threats and engaging in what we call “verbal attacks.”


© The Conversation -
