False alerts — like the one sent during the Greater Los Angeles wildfires — can undermine trust and provoke anxiety
By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Dom Baldasaro, Graduate Student, Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
During an emergency event, clear communications are essential for ensuring safety. False alerts, like the one sent out on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles, can contribute to confusion and anxiety.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 14, 2025