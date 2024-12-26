Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 elections to watch in 2025

By Lisandro Claudio, Associate Professor of Southeast Asian Studies, University of California, Berkeley
Garret Martin, Senior Professorial Lecturer, Co-Director Transatlantic Policy Center, American University School of International Service
Jorge Heine, Interim Director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future, Boston University
Patrick James, Dornsife Dean’s Professor of International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Tatsiana Kulakevich, Associate Professor of Instruction in the School of Interdisciplinary Global Studies, Affiliate Professor at the Institute for Russian, European, and Eurasian Studies, University of South Florida
Experts on politics in Canada, Germany, Chile, Belarus and the Philippines weigh in on what to expect as each country’s voters prepare to head to the ballot box.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The death of Desi Bouterse: Shadows of the past amid Suriname’s political crossroads
~ Collectives and movements defending human rights in Guayaquil and the coast of Ecuador
~ Regular lessons have paused – but your kids should still practise their swimming this summer
~ Children can be more vulnerable in the heat. Here’s how to protect them this summer
~ Sport produces mountains of high-tech waste. We are finding new ways to recycle it
~ From the Big Bogan to Larry the Lobster, why do towns build Big Things?
~ Dogs and cats get diabetes too. Here’s what to look out for and how to manage it
~ Like your pet more than people? So did some of the Greco-Romans
~ From Cleopatra to Wellington, leaders have always taxed beer. But Australia’s system has made beer extra pricey
~ We don’t all need regular skin cancer screening – but you can know your risk and check yourself
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter