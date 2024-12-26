Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What if you could rank food by ‘healthiness’ as you shopped? Nutrient profiling systems use algorithms to simplify picking healthy groceries

By Christopher Damman, Associate Professor of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Nutrition Facts labels provide useful information about how nutritious a food is, but can be overwhelming. A single score could help make healthy grocery shopping more approachable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
